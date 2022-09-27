Watch CBS News
Landlord charged with criminally negligent homicide in deadly Long Island fire

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A landlord has been arrested in connection to a deadly fire on Long Island.

It happened Monday on the second floor of a house in Hempstead.

Police say the landlord is charged with criminally negligent homicide for failing to have fire alarms in the home.

A woman who lived upstairs died at the scene, and two men who lived upstairs were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

