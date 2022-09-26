1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt and several displaced when fire rips through home in Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- One person was killed and another was seriously hurt when a fire ripped through a home Monday in Hempstead.

Firefighters were called around 6:30 a.m. to the two-family home on Front Street.

The fire marshal's office confirmed one person died, and another was treated for burns at a local hospital.

Officials said five other adults and two children managed to get out without injuries.

Neighbors said they saw flames shooting out of a second story window and thick smoke pouring from the home.

Officials said more than 50 firefighters were on the scene trying to put it out and get people to safety.

"We also had several people that were evacuated from the home that the Red Cross is assisting. Several adults and children that are going to be relocated with the help of the Red Cross," said Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro.

"It's really sad. I never saw something like that in my life," one neighbor said. "I just think of these people, if they don't have no place to go."

The Red Cross will help house at least seven people.

Officials say the investigation has just begun and it's too early to determine a cause.