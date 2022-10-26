Heightened security greets students at Tottenville High School, one day after student shot near campus

NEW YORK -- Following a shooting near campus a day earlier, a Staten Island school stepped up security on Wednesday.

A teenager who was struck by a stray bullet after leaving school is still in the hospital.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke with students about the frightening ordeal.

As they returned to Tottenville High School on Wednesday morning, they were met with plenty of police officers and security measures.

"Our school is very good with, like, all the security and everything. We have metal detectors," one student said.

"They happen like once in a while. They're scattered," another student said.

That student didn't want to show her face on camera, but shared her experience being inside the school on Tuesday afternoon during the shelter in place.

"They were like, 'Just get down. It's not a drill.' We didn't know there was a shooting until pictures got leaked and everything," the student said.

READ MORE: 14-year-old student wounded in shooting outside Tottenville High School on Staten Island

The sound of gunshots was captured by the dash camera of a car parked nearby. The NYPD later released video of the five people it is looking for. One allegedly took out a gun and fired multiple times.

Police say the 14-year-old student who was struck was not the intended target, although it's unclear who was. The victim was described as a nice kid and a great football player.

"One of their best -- JV -- wide receiver, running back, linebacker," a student named Liam said.

Liam goes to a different school, but his sister attends Tottenville. He escorted her to school today worried for her safety.

"I couldn't get in touch with her when it happened. As since I heard, I was calling her, texting her, texting all my friends. Nobody was answering. I was freaking out making sure she's okay. Right after school, I skipped football and came right here," Liam said.

The 14-year-old victim's uncle told CBS2 he had just left the school to get food before football practice. He was across the street from campus when he was shot in the ankle. An officer is being lauded for applying a tourniquet and comforting the teen during the terrifying situation, which some students are still reeling from.

"It's scary and now I feel some kids are scared to go to school and stuff," sophomore Talia Najjar said.

Along with extra security, the Department of Education says parents can also expect mental health support for students at the school.