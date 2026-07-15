Heat advisory continues in New York, New Jersey area as humid weather engulfs area

A heat advisory is in effect for most of the Tri-State Area as residents endure the extreme weather.

The advisory is in place until 9 p.m., with feels-like temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees. The day starts off warm and sticky, turning into a hazy, hot and humid afternoon. There could be some relief at night with a shower or storm.

An extreme heat warning is also in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for central and coastal New Jersey, with feels-like temperatures above 105 degrees.

It's a First Alert Weather Day due to extreme heat and humidity.

CBS News New York

Air quality alert for parts of area

New York City Emergency Management and the city Department of Health have issued an advisory alerting the public of the possibility of further deteriorating air quality on Wednesday due to smoke from still-spreading wildfires in western Ontario, Canada.

Visible smoke is expected over the five boroughs during the mid-morning hours.

CBS News New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a health advisory for counties upstate due to the impact of smoke.

Those trying to stay cool in the ocean also need to be aware of dangerous rip currents Wednesday south of the city and along Long Island.

CBS News New York

Possible heat wave

New Yorkers could endure their second heat wave of the summer.

When high temperatures reach or exceed 90 degrees for three consecutive days or more, that is defined as a heat wave.

But this current hot stretch isn't as intense or lengthy as the one at the beginning of July. High heat indices will still make it feel very oppressive and could lead to heat-related illnesses.

Peak heat is expected Wednesday, but it will still be hot until the end of the week.

CBS News New York

Even without another official heat wave, the city will still add a few more days that are 90 degrees or hotter.

The current count is at nine so far this summer. An average summer in the city has 15 days above 90 degrees. The record in Central Park is 39 days.

Rain returns for the weekend

Not much rain is expected through the week, but the chance comes back by Saturday and Sunday.

CBS News New York

The weather could bring thunderstorms that may be strong to severe.