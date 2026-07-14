Heat advisory for New York, New Jersey area for hazy, humid weather

A heat advisory is going into effect for the entire Tri-State Area as residents brace for extreme weather.

The advisory is in place from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday. The feels-like temperatures will range from 95 to over 100 degrees.

An extreme heat warning will go into effect Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for central and coastal New Jersey with feels-like temperatures ranging from 105 to 110 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be First Alert Weather Days due to extreme heat and humidity.

CBS News New York

There is also an air quality alert Tuesday for parts of the area including the city, the Lower Hudson Valley, Long Island and parts of New Jersey.

CBS News New York

Those trying to stay cool in the ocean also need to be aware of dangerous rip currents Tuesday south of the city and along Long Island.

CBS News New York

Possible heat wave

New Yorkers could endure their second heat wave of the summer.

When high temperatures reach or exceed 90 degrees for three consecutive days or more, that is defined as a heat wave.

However, the upcoming hot stretch is not expected to be as intense or lengthy as the one at the beginning of July. Some locations may reach the 100-degree mark once again.

High heat indices will make it feel very oppressive and could lead to heat-related illnesses.

Peak heat is expected Wednesday, but it will still be hot until the end of the week.

CBS News New York

Even without another official heat wave, the city will still add a few more days that are 90 degrees or hotter.

The current count is at nine so far this summer. An average summer in the city has 15 days above 90 degrees. The record in Central Park is 39 days.

Rain possible for the weekend

Not much rain is expected through the week, but the chance comes back by Friday and Saturday.

CBS News New York

The weather could bring thunderstorms that may be strong to severe.