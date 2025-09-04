Hastings High School in Westchester County evacuated after chemical spill

Hastings High School in Westchester County, New York was evacuated after a chemical spill in class Thursday.

The school is located on Mount Hope Boulevard in the town of Hastings-On-Hudson. Students went back to class there earlier this week. The building is also home to Farragut Middle School.

The entire building was evacuated as a precaution.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene as students gathered outside.

Emergency responders at the scene at Hastings High School after a chemical spill on Sept. 4, 2025. CBS News New York

"Very few students and the teacher were affected by that splashing of material. We immediately addressed it, dealt with it, had nurses involved. And because it was a chemical, we immediately called 911," Superintendent of Schools Bill McKersie said. "Everyone is safe. Everyone is fine. Any of the students or faculty affected have been addressed."

Students from Hastings High School were evacuated after a chemical spill on Sept. 4, 2025. CBS News New York

Students were seen gathering on the ball field outside the school.

Before students will be allowed back into the school, the affected classroom has to be made safe.

The school sent the following notification to parents:

Dear Families,

We want to inform you that, due to an isolated incident in a science classroom, all students at HHS and FMS have been evacuated as a precaution. Please be assured that the safety of our students is our top priority, and proper precautions are being taken.

At this time, all students are safe. If any parent contact is necessary, you will be notified immediately.

Thank you for your understanding and support as we ensure a safe and secure environment for all students.