Artists repaint vandalized Black Lives Matter mural in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Artists from the Hartford community came together Sunday morning to repaint a Black Lives Matter mural.

The mural, which was originally painted in 2020, was vandalized Saturday with a swastika and other hateful symbols.

This morning, artists repainting the Black Lives Matter mural in Hartford found a swastika and hateful symbols scrawled on the mural. Here’s my statement & a pic of some of the artists out there working today. You know what was about to be painted where the swastika was? A heart. pic.twitter.com/sc2RcKB9ta — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) June 11, 2023

Gov. Ned Lamont released the following statement:

"I am beyond disgusted to learn about the graffiti that was left overnight on Trinity Street. These do not represent Connecticut values, and all of us as a community need to take a strong stance to denounce any messages advocating hate and white supremacy. We will not be threatened by the messages of anonymous people who attempt to divide us and instill fear. I appreciate the work by the Hartford Police to investigate this crime."

Hartford's mayor says police are now searching for the person responsible.