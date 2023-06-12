Artists repaint vandalized Black Lives Matter mural in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Artists from the Hartford community came together Sunday morning to repaint a Black Lives Matter mural.
The mural, which was originally painted in 2020, was vandalized Saturday with a swastika and other hateful symbols.
Gov. Ned Lamont released the following statement:
"I am beyond disgusted to learn about the graffiti that was left overnight on Trinity Street. These do not represent Connecticut values, and all of us as a community need to take a strong stance to denounce any messages advocating hate and white supremacy. We will not be threatened by the messages of anonymous people who attempt to divide us and instill fear. I appreciate the work by the Hartford Police to investigate this crime."
Hartford's mayor says police are now searching for the person responsible.
