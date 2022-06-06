Harlem tenants rally for reforms after mother and 4-year-old daughter killed in fire

NEW YORK -- Tenants of a Harlem apartment building are refusing to pay their rent after they claimed the landlord failed to make repairs or help them after a deadly fire in 2021.

Monday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with a heartbroken father who lost two family members in the fire.

"I'm living, like, nightmare, unable to eat, I'm distraught, even unable to speak sometimes," Papa Kante said.

Kante still wonders how he will carry on after losing his wife and 4-year-old daughter in a fire in his home at 1833 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard last November.

Kante was at work when it happened. Firefighters were able to rescue his 20-day-old son.

"Still wondering if all this is real," Kante said. "For the past seven months, I have lived in the shelter. I want this management to help me for relocating."

Tenants allege the landlord, Manhattan Holdings LLC, failed to comply with fire safety regulations, did not have functioning smoke detectors and that doors did not close automatically.

The tenants allege it all contributed to the spread and severity of the fire.

"The building doesn't even have no smoke alarm," Kante said.

"They never heard a smoke alarm and were shouting through the windows at other tenants to hopefully wake them up," said Oakland Davis, another tenant.

Davis said his situation pales in comparison to Kante's, but he was also put up in a shelter and continues to get rent invoices on his fire-ravaged, uninhabitable apartment.

"There's just thousands and thousands of dollars of rent that continue to pile up," Davis said.

Tenants said there's still water and fire damage throughout the building, a leaky roof, mold and now a rodent infestation.

"We are still waiting for the most basic of repairs. Today, we are announcing our lawsuit and attempt to rent strike against them," tenant Sheena Morrison said.

The building has a partial vacate order. Ten units are uninhabitable, but those tenants have not heard from management for months.

We reached out to the landlord and will continue to press them for answers.