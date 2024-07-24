Potential explosive device found outside New York City police station house

NEW YORK – A potential explosive device was found outside a New York City police station house Wednesday afternoon.

Police said two uniformed officers assigned to station house security at the 25th Precinct in East Harlem were approached by a vehicle just before noon.

According to police, the driver stated the passenger in the vehicle had hit him in the back of the head with a machete. The driver told the officers where the machete was inside the vehicle and indicated there was also an explosive device inside the vehicle.

Police said the officers immediately took the passenger into custody.

Both the machete and the potential explosive device were located and secured.

The police department's Emergency Service Unit and Bomb Squad were called to investigate.

Mark Torre, commanding officer of the Bomb Squad, described the device as "a potential viable improvised explosive device." Investigators are still working to determine if the device is actually functional.

"If it was able to function as designed, what we would say in my parlance is it was capable of causing death or serious physical injury to anyone in proximity and property damage. It's just impossible to determine the degree," Torre said.

Suspect was "rambling on about incoherent ideas, paranoias"

According to police, both the suspect and the alleged victim had 10-20 arrests on record, but neither had been arrested within the past five to ten years.

Police said the suspect had "potential emotional issues."

"We don't have any reason to believe he was headed anywhere specifically, and because of some other information we have, he seems to be rambling on about incoherent ideas and paranoias and things like that ... It looks like it might have been something specifically between him and [the driver] at this time, though the investigation's ongoing," Deputy Chief Jason Huerta said.

"We take all of these things very seriously. Given what you see around the country, whether it's somebody that's mentally disturbed or whether this is a targeted incident, we treat it the same. We have a lot of work to do still, but make no mistake about it, finding a device like this ... it is serious. This is a serious incident," Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard said.

The investigation is ongoing.