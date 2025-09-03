369th Infantry Regiment, the Harlem Hellfighters, receive Congressional Gold Medal for WWI heroism

One of the most heroic units in American military history was in honored in New York and Washington, D.C., Wednesday.

Tributes were held for the 369th Infantry Regiment, the Harlem Hellfighters.

Harlem Hellfighters honored by an honor guard at Mount Vernon's Brush Park on Sept. 3, 2025. CBS News New York

At Mount Vernon's Brush Park, a wreath-laying ceremony honored Cpl. Morris Link, a Mount Vernon resident who fought valiantly with the Harlem Hellfighters during World War I in France and died in combat.

The all-Black Harlem Hellfighters were known for their unmatched courage. They served 191 days in continuous combat, more than any other American unit.

Soldiers of the 369th regiment of the American Army (Harlem Hellfighters) who won the Croix de Guerre for gallantry in action. Left to right. Front row: Ed Williams, Herbert Taylor, Leon Fraitor, Ralph Hawkins. Back row: Sergeant H.D. Prinas, Sergeant Dan Strorms, Joe Williams, Alfred Hanley, Caporal T.W. Taylor. 1919. Photo 12/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images

When they came home, they were largely forgotten.

"And it's not a pleasant story. Many of them died in poverty, had medical issues, were not granted medical services by the military, came home to very Jim Crow and segregationist, and many of them died in poverty," said Lt. Col. (Ret.) Francis Kairson, Jr., a former commander with the 369th Regiment.

In Washington, the Harlem Hellfighters were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Families of the famed Hellfighters were there to accept the tribute.

House Speaker Mike Johnson presents the Congressional Gold Medal to Debra Willett, the granddaughter of Harlem Hellfighter Sgt. Leander Willett, on Sept. 3, 2025. CBS News New York

"They sacrificed. And they thought they were making a difference. And today proves that they did," Debra Willett, a descendent of a Harlem Hellfighter, said.

The Congressional Gold Medal is one of the nation's highest honors - fitting, and long overdue.

"But the Harlem Hellfighters were one of a kind. They were brave, bold and beguiling patriots who loved America, even when America didn't show the same love to them," House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said.

"They faced persistent persecution and discrimination in the ranks, but they swore an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. And they kept that oath with their lives," Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson said.

The Harlem Hellfighters changed history, and now their courage and patriotism will live on forever.