Harlem community demands justice after deadly fish market stabbing

By CBS New York Team

Police: Worker arrested in deadly Harlem store stabbing
NEW YORK -- A Harlem community is demanding justice after a deadly stabbing at a fish market.

Family and friends of 24-year-old Malik Burrell released balloons in his honor on St. Nicholas Place. That's where, on Tuesday, Burrell was killed, allegedly by a store worker.

Investigators say it all started after Burrell's brother, Robert, tried to leave without paying for shrimp.

Police say an employee, 34-year-old Junior Acquino Hernandez, stabbed both brothers, killing Malik.

His brother is in the hospital, facing robbery and assault charges.

"They was victims," said the men's father. "I'm demanding that my son be released. I'm demanding that this guy be charged and charged with murder."

Hernandez was arraigned on assault charges Thursday. He was let out on supervised release.

February 23, 2023

