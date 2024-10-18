Harlem activists call on Columbia University to "be good neighbors," voice concerns about displacement

NEW YORK — Some Harlem residents are taking issue with neighboring Columbia University, voicing concerns about displacement and community relations.

Columbia's expansion in the area includes a new dorm tower on 125th Street.

"If we're not at the table, we're on the menu"

A group of activists and elected officials met with university officials Friday.

"What we're asking for is Columbia to be good neighbors," said Community Board 9 Chair Victor Edwards.

"If we're not at the table, we're on the menu," said Assemblyman Al Taylor.

The One Harlem Coalition presented Columbia with four demands:

Stop displacement. Invest in affordable housing. Provide employment and educational opportunities to the neighborhood. Make community partnerships so the neighborhood has a say in new developments.

A Columbia spokesperson told CBS News New York in a statement: "We work every day to identify new and more effective ways to contribute to a thriving Manhattanville and West Harlem community for all."

Activists who met with Columbia said they feel hopeful that the university heard their demands and will address them going forward. The two sides now plan to meet monthly.

"It should be more of a part of Harlem"

Graffiti on the corner of Broadway and La Salle in Harlem reads, "Columbia out of Harlem now." Locals who spoke to CBS News New York didn't go that far but do have concerns.

"You want to be in touch with the community that you're established in," Harlem resident Destiny Rogers said.

"We need new development, but like responsible development, asking for community feedback," Harlem activist Edafe Okporo said.

"As long as they're being kind to the people who already live here and trying not to displace them, then I think it's OK. But if it comes to the point where they are trying to kick people out of their homes, then we have an issue," Harlem resident Aisha Jackson said.

"Do you feel like Columbia is just in Harlem, or that it really is as much a part of Harlem as it should be?" CBS News New York's Doug Williams asked.

"It should be more of a part of Harlem. But it's extremely institutional out here. It is, it's extremely institutional, and it's expansive," Rogers said.