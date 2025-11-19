Harlem residents roll up their sleeves as city's blood supply dips

Harlem residents rolled up their sleeves at a blood drive Wednesday as the New York Blood Center (NYBC) says its supply has dipped below the seven-day average to about three days.

NYBC is part of America's Blood Centers, an organization of independent, community blood centers across the country. According to the association, its centers are responsible for 60% of the U.S. blood supply, and NYBC says it serves most of New York City's hospitals.

New York Blood Center puts out call for donations

The blood supply helps everyone from newborn babies and their parents to car crash victims to people with blood diseases like sickle cell anemia that are common in people of color.

With the holidays approaching, the NYBC says donations are needed, especially in communities like Harlem and Washington Heights. Organizations are bringing blood drives directly to these neighborhoods to make donating convenient.

"Last year alone, we saw about a 36% decrease in blood collections over the week of Thanksgiving. So pair this with the fact that this fall has seen a lesser amount of donations across the board," said Isaac Lastra, a manager with NYBC. "If the donation isn't as closely matched, there is a chance that your body rejects it. That's why we often encourage donors from different communities, from Harlem, from Washington Heights, to come out and replenish our blood supply."

Over the summer, the NYBC declared a blood emergency, citing a "sharp decline" in local donations.

"You really are saving lives"

People who have received donations, like New Yorker Julia Tang, say sometimes it's hard to see the direct impact of what donating can do.

Now, a marathon runner and medical student, Julia Tang once had to receive blood transfusions every three to four weeks. She was diagnosed with Beta Thalassemia at 9 months old. Julia Tang

"Sometimes when you go and donate, it's hard to see your blood is going to a real person," Tang said. "You really are saving lives. People like me are alive because we got blood donations."

At just 9 months old, Tang was diagnosed with beta thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder that affects the body's ability to make hemoglobin and carry oxygen throughout the body. It's commonly found in people of African, Asian and Middle Eastern descent, as well as people of Mediterranean descent.

Tang's parents both carried the gene but had not experienced symptoms throughout their lives. She received blood transfusions throughout her childhood until receiving a bone marrow transplant through a clinical trial. Now, a marathon runner and medical student, she says she's grateful to those who choose to donate.

