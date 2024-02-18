Watch CBS News
Three hurt in Harlem bar shooting, police seeking suspect

By Zinnia Maldonado

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect Sunday after at least three people were shot at a bar in Harlem overnight. 

It happened at around 3:15 a.m. at Just Lorraine's Place 2, a bar on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard. 

The bar closes at 3 a.m. on Saturday nights, according to its website. 

It was not immediately clear if the shooting happened inside the bar, but several investigators went in shortly after it happened.

There was also shattered glass right outside the front door. 

Police identified three victims as men, ages 39, 21 and 46. All were in stable condition at hospitals after being shot in the leg. 

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests. 

First published on February 18, 2024 / 8:35 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

