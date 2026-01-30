Harlem tenants heated over radiator problems during dangerous cold stretch

Harlem tenants say the heat in their building has been inconsistent for weeks as a dangerous cold spell grips New York City.

They are now seeking legal action against their rent-stabilized building's management, 350 Manhattan Ave LP.

Heating issue since November

The thermostats in Ebony Mcrary's apartment, which she shares with her two kids, showed below the minimum 68 degrees Fahrenheit required for residential buildings during colder months when CBS News New York went inside Friday.

The radiators were on, but they shut off a few minutes later.

"I wish this was a joke, but it's not," Mcrary said. "I pay rent every time. At some point, when is human decency gonna happen?"

Mcrary said it's been happening since late last year, when she complained to management about other problems, like lead-based paint and uneven floors.

"I brought the harassment suit, the criminal contempt of court, because they did not fix the repairs in November, and that was the last time we had consistent heat," she said.

Rebecca Middleton, Mcrary's neighbor, has been living in her apartment for nearly 50 years and says the radiators only work for a few minutes at a time.

"I am freezing in here," Middleton said. "The heat comes on at 6, and it cuts off 6:30. It comes back on maybe 7 or maybe 8."

CBS News New York called 350 Manhattan Ave LP, which the New York City Department of Finance said works under Arch Rock Management.

They told us they don't engage with the news and hung up the phone.

The legal battle ahead

Mcrary met with Assemblymember Jordan J.G. Wright, who connected her with Pa'Lante, a tenant advocacy nonprofit that will meet with her next week to discuss legal representation.

"Every New Yorker has the right to heat and hot water, and I think it's important that buildings and property managers are doing everything that's in their power to make sure that every building has heat and hot water," Wright said.

The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) filed two heat violations this week.

"A callback was made to the owner, and he stated that a plumber is at the building making repairs," HPD spokesperson Natasha Kersey told CBS News New York.

Mcrary said she's been sick living in the cold, but she'll continue advocating for her neighbors, especially those like Middleton who are over 65.

"I refuse to leave anyone's grandmother like this. That's just having morals," she said.

HPD's emergency repair program will continue monitoring the building to ensure residents get adequate heat.