Harlem street renamed to honor Hall of Fame tennis player Althea Gibson

NEW YORK -- A street in Harlem was renamed Thursday in honor of Hall of Fame tennis player Althea Gibson.

West 143rd Street between Adam Clayton Powell and Malcom X boulevards is now Althea Gibson Way.

Her family members were on hand for the renaming.

The honor came on what would have been her 95th birthday.

Gibson was the first Black tennis player to compete in what's now known as the U.S. Open, and she was the first Black player to compete at Wimbledon. She went on to win five Grand Slam titles.