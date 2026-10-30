Village Halloween Parade 2026 to take over NYC with thousands of participants expected
The New York City Village Halloween Parade is returning Saturday, with thousands expected to line the streets of downtown Manhattan.
The 53rd annual event will begin at 7 p.m. with the theme of Body and Soul, celebrating the connection between the skeleton and imagination and dance.
The parade runs up Sixth Avenue from King Street to West 15th Street. Organizers say the streets most crowded are between Bleecker and 14th Street.
There is also the iconic "Thriller" dance, which is a staple of the parade. A large troop of dancers transform into zombies to perform the choreography of Michael Jackson's famous music video.
The event is free to watch, and anyone in a costume is welcome to march in the parade by joining the lineup at the corner of Canal and Sixth Avenue between 6:30 and 9 p.m.
Halloween parade route map
Halloween parade street closures
There will be extensive street closures Saturday due to the parade, according to the city's Department of Transportation.
Formation:
- 6th Avenue between Spring Street and Canal Street
- Dominick Street between Varick Street and 6th Avenue
- Sullivan Street between Broome Street and Spring Street
- Broome Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street
- Spring Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street
Route:
- 6th Avenue between Spring Street and West 18th Street
Dispersal:
- West 16th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- West 17th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- West 18th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street
- 7th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street
Miscellaneous:
- West 10th Street between 6th Avenue and Greenwich Avenue
- Van Dam Street between Varick Street and 5th Avenue
How to get to NYC's Halloween parade
If you are marching in the parade, organizers say you must show up at Sixth Avenue and Canal Street from the East or South. That is Sullivan, East Broome and Canal Streets. If you come from the West, enter only from Canal Street.
Organizers also say it is best to meet friends a block or two away from the route because it can be hard to meet people at the start.
It is best for spectators and participants to take the train or bus to get to the event.