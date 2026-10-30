Village Halloween Parade 2026 to take over NYC with thousands of participants expected

The New York City Village Halloween Parade is returning Saturday, with thousands expected to line the streets of downtown Manhattan.

The 53rd annual event will begin at 7 p.m. with the theme of Body and Soul, celebrating the connection between the skeleton and imagination and dance.

The parade runs up Sixth Avenue from King Street to West 15th Street. Organizers say the streets most crowded are between Bleecker and 14th Street.

There is also the iconic "Thriller" dance, which is a staple of the parade. A large troop of dancers transform into zombies to perform the choreography of Michael Jackson's famous music video.

The event is free to watch, and anyone in a costume is welcome to march in the parade by joining the lineup at the corner of Canal and Sixth Avenue between 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Halloween parade route map

The NYC Village Halloween Parade runs along Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to 15th Street. NYC Village Halloween Parade

Halloween parade street closures

There will be extensive street closures Saturday due to the parade, according to the city's Department of Transportation.

Formation:

6th Avenue between Spring Street and Canal Street

Dominick Street between Varick Street and 6th Avenue

Sullivan Street between Broome Street and Spring Street

Broome Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

Spring Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

Route:

6th Avenue between Spring Street and West 18th Street

Dispersal:

West 16th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 17th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 18th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

5th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street

7th Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street

Miscellaneous:

West 10th Street between 6th Avenue and Greenwich Avenue

Van Dam Street between Varick Street and 5th Avenue

How to get to NYC's Halloween parade

If you are marching in the parade, organizers say you must show up at Sixth Avenue and Canal Street from the East or South. That is Sullivan, East Broome and Canal Streets. If you come from the West, enter only from Canal Street.

Organizers also say it is best to meet friends a block or two away from the route because it can be hard to meet people at the start.

It is best for spectators and participants to take the train or bus to get to the event.