Experts offer Halloween safety tips for parents

NEW YORK -- We're counting down to Halloween, but before you head out trick-or-treating, you want to be prepared.

Carina Tavarez was at the Frank Bee Costume Store in Throgs Neck. She was just one item shy of having the look pulled together for her 3-year-old, Lyanna, who wanted to be a mummy princess.

"She didn't have any tiaras at home, so I had to come here and get a tiara," she told CBS2's Dave Carlin.

Halloween safety is front of mind.

"Know your surroundings, and just stay safe," Tavarez said.

"Oh, I love Halloween," said Grace Bastidas, editor-in-chief of Parents.com.

She is in the process of finalizing her family's four costumes for Monday. She advises all parents to assemble kids' costumes with care.

"Make sure that your kids are wearing bright colors, and if they insist on dressing up dark and spooky, add reflective tape to their costumes on the front and back. Maybe give them a flashlight or glow stick so that they're easily seen," she said.

Experts add make sure that nothing drags on the ground and make sure the hem is just right.

When it's time to go out trick-or-treating, our streets turn dangerous for kids, who are typically hit by cars more often on Halloween night than any other day of the year.

"Remind them to put away their devices so they're not distracted as they walk around, and if they're taking a younger sibling, keep an eye out for them," Bastidas said.

She says you must be eagle-eyed with candy and says to throw out the handmade stuff.

Calvin Williams, of Highbridge, makes sure his two kids know their candy haul gets thoroughly inspected before they dig in.

"We don't eat open candy, that's for sure, and anything that's wrapped in a package, we always check it first before we give it to the children," he said.

An additional tip for pet owners: don't force an unwilling animal into a Halloween costume because it might provoke an aggressive reaction out of an otherwise docile pet.

The holiday will be fun if it's kept safe.