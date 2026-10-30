Weather for Halloween and NYC Marathon weekend looks sunny and dry

Sunny and mild conditions made for a perfect end to the work week Friday, but some changes are in the works.

Friday night, as the winds relax, temperatures will cool down considerably. Lows will dip into the low and mid 40s for most locations, with some 30s north and west.

Albeit cooler, Halloween looks dry and sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CBS News New York

Daylight Saving Time officially ends Sunday at 2 a.m., meaning the clocks fall back one hour overnight.

Sunny and dry weather will then continue for Marathon Sunday, as highs rise to the low 60s. Because of Daylight Saving Time ending, the sun will set earlier. Sunset will take place at 4:52 p.m. Sunday.

CBS News New York

Friday was our 13th consecutive day without measurable rain, and our dry pattern is showing no signs of letting up over the next few days.

Next Thursday will bring the next chance of substantial rain to the region.

CBS News New York

In the interim, temperatures are expected to climb back to above average levels through next week, topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s.