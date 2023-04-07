Watch CBS News
2 women, 1 man wanted in Hackettstown apartment burglary

By CBS New York Team

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. -- Police are investigating a burglary they say all started with two women asking to use a stranger's bathroom.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment on Main Street.

The residents say the women, around the ages of 45 and 60, came to their apartment asking to use the bathroom. One went inside the bathroom while the other stood in the kitchen near a bedroom doorway.

The women left, and about 15 minutes later, a man kicked open the front door and stole an undisclosed amount of money and jewelry before running off.

Police say a resident was in a locked bedroom during the burglary and was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 908-852-3300.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 5:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

