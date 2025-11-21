Traffic facing major delays at GWB after tractor-trailer crash on Cross Bronx Expressway

Drivers are facing major delays at the George Washington Bridge early Friday morning following a tractor-trailer crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. near Exit 3, shutting down all eastbound lanes at Jerome Avenue in the Bronx.

The FDNY says five vehicles were involved, and two people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. Video from the scene appeared to show at least one vehicle with extensive front-end damage.

Major delays at the George Washington Bridge following a tractor-trailer crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway. CBS News New York

Initial reports indicated there may have been a fuel spill, but the FDNY said there was no leak.

It's unclear how long the cleanup will take, but it's causing major delays for the morning commute. Traffic is standing still at the George Washington Bridge, where delays are up to two hours stretching back to I-80, Route 4 and the NJ Turnpike.

Commuters should use the other Hudson River crossings at the Holland or Lincoln tunnels, and trucks should head north for the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Check back for updates on this developing story.