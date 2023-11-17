Gun charge against New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov dropped by Brooklyn DA

NEW YORK -- The charge against New York City Council Member Inna Vernikov, who was arrested for bringing a gun to a rally over the Israel-Hamas war, has been dropped by the Brooklyn District Attorney.

The charge was dismissed because the gun recovered by NYPD "was unloaded and missing the recoil spring assembly, rendering it inoperable," a spokesperson for the DA's office told CBS New York.

"In order to sustain this charge, it must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the weapon in question was capable of firing bullets," the spokesperson said.

Vernikov, a licensed gun owner, was arrested for having the handgun tucked in her waistband during the rally at Brooklyn College on Oct. 12.

The Republican councilwoman said she was given a desk appearance ticket for criminal possession of a firearm, since openly carrying a gun is not allowed in New York City.

Police said Vernikov surrendered her 9mm gun and permit license when she turned herself in.