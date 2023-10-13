Watch CBS News
New York City Council Member Inna Vernikov arrested for bringing gun to pro-Palestinian rally at Brooklyn College

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New Yorkers with personal connections to Israel and Gaza speak out
New Yorkers with personal connections to Israel and Gaza speak out 02:18

NEW YORK -- New York City Council Member Inna Vernikov surrendered to police after she was photographed at a rally in support of Palestinians in Brooklyn

Vernikov, a licensed gun owner, attended the rally Thursday on the grounds outside Brooklyn College.

The NYPD said Vernikov was seen on video with a gun in her waistband during the rally.

Police said it was illegal for Vernikov to bring the gun to a public gathering, even though she has a license to carry. 

Vernikov's gun was confiscated and her permit was temporarily revoked.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 10:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

