New York City Council Member Inna Vernikov arrested for bringing gun to pro-Palestinian rally at Brooklyn College

New Yorkers with personal connections to Israel and Gaza speak out

NEW YORK -- New York City Council Member Inna Vernikov surrendered to police after she was photographed at a rally in support of Palestinians in Brooklyn.

Vernikov, a licensed gun owner, attended the rally Thursday on the grounds outside Brooklyn College.

The NYPD said Vernikov was seen on video with a gun in her waistband during the rally.

Police said it was illegal for Vernikov to bring the gun to a public gathering, even though she has a license to carry.

Vernikov's gun was confiscated and her permit was temporarily revoked.