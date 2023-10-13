New York City Council Member Inna Vernikov arrested for bringing gun to pro-Palestinian rally at Brooklyn College
NEW YORK -- New York City Council Member Inna Vernikov surrendered to police after she was photographed at a rally in support of Palestinians in Brooklyn.
Vernikov, a licensed gun owner, attended the rally Thursday on the grounds outside Brooklyn College.
The NYPD said Vernikov was seen on video with a gun in her waistband during the rally.
Police said it was illegal for Vernikov to bring the gun to a public gathering, even though she has a license to carry.
Vernikov's gun was confiscated and her permit was temporarily revoked.
