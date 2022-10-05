Watch CBS News
Greyston Bakery celebrates 40 years of sweet treats and strides for inclusive hiring

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Since 1982, a Yonkers bakery has been creating sweet treats with a purpose. 

The Greyston Bakery has made it their mission to hire people who face barriers to meaningful employment. 

Forty years later, Greyston is more than just a bakery, it's also a foundation that helps other companies practice inclusive hiring. 

President and CEO Joseph Kenner joined CBS2 to discuss their open hiring practice and motto, "We don't hire people to bake brownies, we bake brownies to hire people," And of course, to give us a taste of their brownies. 

If you would like to support Greyston, there is a big gala coming up this week to celebrate the bakery's 40th anniversary. 

CLICK HERE for tickets and more information about the foundation. 

