Tensions were high on Rutgers University's New Brunswick campus on Monday night as students protested and disrupted a scheduled appearance by former Trump administration Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino.

Demonstrators stormed a Rutgers Republicans club event, disrupting a speech by Bovino, who served just less than four months in the position before being demoted in January and ultimately retiring in March.

The confrontation on Monday night was so intense, Bovino was escorted off stage before eventually returning to address the crowd.

Greg Bovino spoke at a Republican club on the New Brunswick campus of Rutgers University on Nov. 16, 2026. CBS News New York

Bovino faced intense scrutiny after the fatal shootings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis earlier this year. He defended the federal agents' actions and made claims about Pretti that were challenged by cellphone video.

The event highlighted the growing divide over immigration enforcement, free speech, and campus safety.

Outside, more demonstrators gathered.

"We do not agree with this decision to allow Greg Bovino to come here and spread more hate in this community," one protester said.

Some said Bovino's presence on campus raised serious issues about the safety of students, especially at a university with a large immigrant student population.

"I don't feel safe at all, and I think a lot of broker students can agree that our safety is at risk," a student said.

"Anger, disgust... the fact that Rutgers is allowing him to be here after all he's done. He has a minimum of two deaths on his name," a protester said.

Even New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill weighed in, calling Bovino's immigration policies cruel and promising to protect Rutgers students.

Bovino responded by saying, "I'm not doing anything other than exercising my right to freedom speech, and what are they exactly scared of?"

"I believe in the legal, ethical, moral application of federal law that was passed by Congress and signed into law by a past president of the United States. If they have a problem with that, then take it up with Congress," he added.

Rutgers University said it is committed to protecting freedom of expression.

"I feel like no matter if you agree or disagree, having a dialogue, a community dialogue for this controversial issue is important to have," student Lucas Estrella said.