Grassroots Grocery, Hunts Point Produce Market team up to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to families in need this Easter

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Volunteers unload truck filled with produce donations ahead of Easter
NEW YORK -- One local nonprofit is making sure no family goes without food this Easter weekend.

Volunteers gathered at a shopping center in the Soundview section of the Bronx on Saturday to unload a truck filled with thousands of pounds of fruits and vegetables.

The food, which was donated by Hunts Point Produce Market, will then be delivered to nearly 30 different food access hubs in the Bronx and Harlem.

"The need is profound. The Bronx is just continuously struggling with some of the worse health disparities and more, and to be able to bring free produce, which is often the first thing that people cut out at the stores because of rising food prices, is just so essential," said Dan Zauderer, founder and executive director of Grassroots Grocery.

Saturday's event was made possible through the nonprofit Grassroots Grocery, which brings healthy produce to disadvantaged communities through the help of volunteers.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 6:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

