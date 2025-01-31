New Jersey woman hoping to make history at 2025 Grammys

Divinity Roxx trying to make history at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. — A woman from New Jersey is trying to make history at the Grammy Awards this weekend.

Divinity Roxx has been inspiring children and adults through music for decades. She toured with Beyonce as bass player and musical director. Now, her album "World Wide Playdate" is nominated for Best Children's Music Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

"Writing kids' music has helped me tap into the best version of myself"

Roxx believes joy is contagious, and she's here to spread that joy.

"It helps us be better humans. And I think kids' music and writing kids' music has helped me tap into the best version of myself," she said.

Roxx released her second children's album last year.

"Oh man. 'World Wide Playdate' is an album for families, full of exciting and fun hip-hop music, with really powerful messages that keep kids inspired," she said.

It earned her a second Grammy nomination. Her first album, "Ready Set Go!", was nominated for Best Children's Music Album at the 2023 Grammys.

"It's not easy to be nominated. Being nominated is special. And to have two nominations is really special," she said.

"Knowing that you're opening the doors for the next generation"

If she wins, Roxx would become the first African-American woman to take home the Grammy for Best Children's Music Album. The moment is not lost on her.

"And to be one of the people who helps break through, knowing that you're opening the doors for the next generation, and the next, and the next, knowing that there will be a next and a next and a next once you break that first, I think that's where the power is and that's what's most important," she said.

But win or lose, Roxx will continue using music to inspire and spread joy.

You can watch the Grammys this Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

