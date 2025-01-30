Brooklyn students celebrate their teacher's Grammy nomination

NEW YORK — It's going to be a big weekend for a Brooklyn music teacher who was part of an ensemble nominated for a Grammy.

Mark Edwards was a guitarist for an album by Fontina Naumenko and composer Jonathan Newman called "Bespoke Songs." His ensemble is facing steep competition in the "Best Classical Solo Vocal Album" category.

It's the first nomination for the accomplished musician.

"We very much knew when we were recording it that like, 'oh, my goodness, this is amazing.' But you would never expect to receive accolades necessarily. But it turns out that we weren't the only ones who thought that it was great," Edwards told CBS News New York reporter Hannah Kliger.

But when he's not recording professional albums, he's with his favorite guitarists, his music students at Success Academy in Prospect Heights.

"We're lucky to have him"

Nearly a dozen elementary and middle school students play a sweet melody as part of their guitar ensemble. Under the flowing music, though, is an underlying buzz of anticipation.

"I can just tell my friends, my teacher's been nominated and stuff makes me feel excited. Makes me feel like, you know, my teacher has a bigger purpose," said sixth grader Ashley Preval.

"It's much more about getting kids hearing music and experiencing music so that they build up the vocabulary to be able to, if they want, to eventually read music and continue to perform it," Edwards said, explaining his teaching style.

"He pushes us harder and, like, give us gives us challenges and make sure we get the piece perfect before we go to the performance," added fifth grader Ethan Bhimulo.

Many, like Bhimulo, are also inspired to achieve their own successes in music.

"I want to be famous and be a musician when I grow up," he said.

Success Academy Prospect Heights Principal Alex Perry says Edwards' successes are not surprising.

"It seems like he's, this is nothing new for him. It's another note on the long list of accomplishments. So we're lucky to have him," he said. "He's actually built this music program from the ground up."

As for Edwards' plans for the big night, he plans to watch the awards from home.

"This weekend, I will certainly be planted on the couch with the bowl of popcorn and watching along with everyone else," he said, laughing.

Win or lose, his students and colleagues will have a reason to celebrate.

The Grammys air live this Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS New York and streaming on Paramount+.

