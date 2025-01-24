First performers announced for the 2025 Grammy Awards

The first performers for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards have been announced.

Billie Eilish, Shakira and Chappell Roan, all nominated for awards, will be among the biggest stars performing at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, the Recording Academy said in a news release. Nominees Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter are also set to perform.

Other nominees, including Benson Boone, Doechii, RAYE and Teddy Swims, will also be performing. More artists will be announced in the coming days.

Trevor Noah will be returning as the show's host for his fifth consecutive year.

Nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards were announced in November 2024. Beyoncé led the nominations, earning 11 nods for her country album "Cowboy Carter." The nominations also made her the most-nominated artist in the show's history: She's had 99 total nominations throughout her career.

Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX were each nominated for seven Grammys, while Roan, Carpenter and Taylor Swift were nominated for six awards each.

The awards show will be refocused in light of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Officials estimated that thousands of residents, including entertainment industry stars, lost their homes. Some lead-up events to the awards were canceled because of the blazes.

"The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours," CBS said in a news release.

Musical stars including Eilish and Green Day are set to headline FireAid, a benefit concert that will raise money for wildfire recovery, on Thursday, Jan. 30, just days before the Grammy Awards.

The Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Feb. 2. The show will air live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.