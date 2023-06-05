Driver Mahbub Ali charged with manslaughter, DUI after car jumps curb in Gramercy

NEW YORK -- One person was killed and several were injured when a car jumped a curb Sunday in Gramercy.

The 24-year-old driver, identified as Mahbub Ali, is now facing charges, including manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Police say a gray Hyundai Sonata slammed into four people on the sidewalk around 7:30 p.m. at the corner of East 21st Street and Third Avenue.

A 23-year-old man was rushed to Bellevue Hospital after being struck, but died of his injuries. Three other people, ages 18, 21 and 23, were treated for injuries ranging from stable to critical.

Witnesses quickly tended to those who were injured, and police responded quickly along with EMS crews.

"It sounded, honestly, like a grenade went off outside the building. Both my doors and window rattled ... So when coming outside, all I'm hearing is screaming. I walk to the corner and I see all the carnage of what happened," one witness said.

"It was clear that one person was in very bad shape, and so a lot of people kind of, a couple people went to pray over him. And then a few others went to take care of those who looked like they had bad backs or legs or feet," witness George Colli said.

Ali was taken into custody, and his 25-year-old passenger was hospitalized in stable condition.