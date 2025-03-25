Watch CBS News
Local News

Traffic backed up on Gowanus Expressway at BQE. Video shows wooden panels spilled on roadway.

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Read Full Bio
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

Debris spill on Gowanus Expressway causing heavy delays
Debris spill on Gowanus Expressway causing heavy delays 00:51

Traffic was backed up Tuesday morning on the Gowanus Expressway at the BQE in Brooklyn after wooden panels spilled onto the roadway.

Video from Chopper 2 overhead showed crews working to clear the debris, but no traffic was getting through. 

Chopper 2 over BQE delays

First Alert Traffic: Chopper 2 is over the Gowanus Expressway at the BQE where a debris spill is causing delays. Watch more local news live now on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, March 25, 2025

All lanes were closed on the northbound side of the Gowanus Expressway near Hamilton Avenue, where the Gowanus turns into the BQE. 

All traffic was being detoured off the roadway, and there were extremely heavy delays back to the Belt Parkway and the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.