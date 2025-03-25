Traffic backed up on Gowanus Expressway at BQE. Video shows wooden panels spilled on roadway.

Traffic was backed up Tuesday morning on the Gowanus Expressway at the BQE in Brooklyn after wooden panels spilled onto the roadway.

Video from Chopper 2 overhead showed crews working to clear the debris, but no traffic was getting through.

Video from Chopper 2 overhead showed crews working to clear the debris.

All lanes were closed on the northbound side of the Gowanus Expressway near Hamilton Avenue, where the Gowanus turns into the BQE.

All traffic was being detoured off the roadway, and there were extremely heavy delays back to the Belt Parkway and the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.