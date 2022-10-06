Gov. Phil Murphy says he took request for congestion pricing environmental study to President Joe Biden

TRENTON, N.J. -- The plan for congestion pricing in New York City may have hit another bump in the road.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he took his request for a full environmental impact study to President Joe Biden, asking that the federal government get involved.

RELATED STORY: N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul, N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy outline climate change initiatives

CBS2 asked the governor about what he plans to do for New Jersey drivers.

"We will have their back, I promise you that we will not relent," he said. "We cannot double-tax New Jersey commuters. Bad enough through the Lincoln, the Holland, just outrageous over the George Washington Bridge ... Thanks to a lot of inaction, we don't have the assets that allow the commuter the reasonable choice."

Murphy has said he doesn't oppose the plan but says it cannot be done at the expense of New Jersey commuters.