N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul, N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy announce climate change initiatives

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Leaders are in the city for Climate Week NYC.

The governors of New York and New Jersey joined forces Wednesday to highlight their actions tackling climate change.

Phil Murphy said he's signing an executive order to increase New Jersey's target for offshore electric wind generation by 50 percent.

Kathy Hochul said recently installed solar energy projects are powering more than 700,000 homes across New York.

"We are truly the first generation that has felt the impact of climate change and we are the last generation to be able to do anything about it," Hochul said.

"We are positioning New Jersey to be the focal point for offshore wind component manufacturing and logistics and marshaling, not just along the Eastern Seaboard, but nationally," Murphy said.

Hochul also said New York will transition to 100 percent renewable energy in all state operations by 2030.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 12:00 PM

