Governor Phil Murphy, iconic Jersey mascots celebrate National New Jersey Day

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- All hail the Garden State! Did you know July 27 is recognized as National New Jersey Day in the United States? Proud New Jerseyans of all kinds have been taking to social media to celebrate their home state in all of its glory.

The official New Jersey government social media accounts posted a video on Instagram, X and Facebook featuring the mascots that call New Jersey home, including the Princeton Tiger, Boomer from the Trenton Thunder, the Rutgers Scarlet Knight, and Buster from the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady of New Jersey Tammy Murphy celebrated National New Jersey Day by having lunch with the couple who are in the process of eating at every diner in the state of New Jersey.

The Murphys sat down with Karri and Jon Ricklin at the New Monmouth Diner in Middletown Township on the 244th stop of their journey.

Beyond classic diners and iconic mascots, there are so many wonderful things to do and so many beautiful things to see in New Jersey.

You can celebrate the national holiday by walking the endless miles of beautiful beaches, popping out to witness the legendary nightlife of Atlantic City, or visiting locations from various famous television shows shot in New Jersey, like, "The Sopranos" and "Jersey Shore."

Maybe you'll stay local and enjoy a scoop of water ice and a breakfast sandwich with pork roll... or is it Taylor ham?

Regardless of what you decide to do, be sure to celebrate the third state to join the Union in honor of National New Jersey Day.

This story was written by CBS News Philadelphia intern, Ryan Avery.