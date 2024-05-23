What's open for the season at the Jersey Shore?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The soft launch of summer is just around the corner; we're talking about Memorial Day weekend, of course! People from all over the Delaware Valley will flock to the Jersey Shore for the holiday weekend and unofficial start to summer.

Each South Jersey shore point has a unique flavor, especially when it comes to kicking off the season. Here's a guide to what's open for the summer, plus what you can expect to see as we zip through some of New Jersey's most well-known shore towns.

What's open in Ocean City?

Ocean City is a dry island and the perfect place for family-friendly fun this summer.

During your visit, you'll want to check out the Ocean City Boardwalk for amusement park-style games, rides, arcades and waterparks. Located at Boardwalk and 6th Streets, Gillian's Wonderland Pier's weekend hours will be extended starting Saturday, May 25.

Playland's Castaway Cove, located at Boardwalk and 10th Street, is now open Friday to Sunday but will transition to weekly summer hours starting Monday, June 3.

Pop downtown to Asbury Avenue to see the heart of Ocean City's local businesses and choose from an array of boutiques, cafes and restaurants.

Beach tags are required for beachgoers ages 12 and up from June 1 through September 1.

What's open in Sea Isle City?

Sea Isle City is a little further down the coast from Ocean City, but no less exciting. This shore town is home to a family-friendly beach - you'll need a beach tag though - with a wide range of restaurants, boutiques and free weekly community events.

Take a ride down Landis Avenue for a taste of the shore town's nightlife with spots like the Ocean Drive (a true Jason Kelce stomping ground), Shenanigans, O'Donnells Pour House, Dead Dog Saloon and much more.

Sea Isle's Promenade is the town's boardwalk that runs from 29th to 57th streets, featuring shops, arcades and restaurants. The Promenade is also the perfect runway for biking, rollerblading, running, etc.

Avalon



If you're looking for a calmer trip to the shore, Avalon is the island you'll want to spend your time on. The island is "cooler by a mile" literally because Avalon extends one mile further into the ocean than its neighboring shore towns. Keep in mind, beach tags are required for those over the age of 12 starting May 25 through September 2.

Avalon has several local boutiques, plus high-end store brands like Lilly Pulitzer, Lululemon and Vineyard Vines. This shore point has options for dining both casual and upscale scattered throughout their downtown.

Popular points for nightlife include bars/restaurants, like The Princeton and The Whitebrier.

While they're considered two separate towns, Avalon's streets blend into the next shore point, Stone Harbor.

What's open in Stone Habor?

Starting on 80th Street, Stone Harbor is another shore point with a similar vibe to Avalon's cool and calm atmosphere. Home to The Wetlands Institute and The Reeds Hotel, this shore point has a natural and lowkey yet luxurious air surrounding it.

Like Avalon, beach tags are required for those over the age of 12 starting Memorial Day through Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stone Harbor's center of town has several boutiques, a movie theater and areas for casual dining, like The Watering Hull, Agave, Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina, Fred's Tavern and more.

What's open in Wildwood?

Morey's Piers in Wildwood is your one-stop-shop for all things Jersey Shore, including amusement park rides, waterpark fun, carnival-style games and dining options.

Raging Waters Water Park opens for the season on Saturday, June 1. The waterpark officially opens for weekly seasonal hours starting Monday, June 17.

Ocean Oasis Water Park opens for the season on Saturday, June 15. Operating hours for both waterparks will slowly transition to earlier opening times of 9:30 a.m. starting June 28.

The Wildwood boardwalk has three piers with carnival-style rides, Surfside Amusement Pier, located at 26th Ave and Boardwalk; Mariner's Amusement Pier, located at Schellenger Ave and Boardwalk; and Adventure Amusement Pier, located at Spencer Avenue and Boardwalk. All three piers will be open on Friday, May 24.

Guests can also grab a bite at one of the many restaurants open on the piers including Joe's Fish Co. on the Surfside Amusement Pier, PigDog Beach Bar or Founders Grub & Pub on Mariner's Amusement Pier.

The beaches in Wildwood, North Wildwood and the Crest are free to enjoy - no beach tag necessary.