New Jersey theater program giving kids chance to perform "Beauty and the Beast" on professional set

SEPTA buys new rail cars for Market-Frankford Line, and more top stories | Digital Brief

SEPTA buys new rail cars for Market-Frankford Line, and more top stories | Digital Brief

SEPTA buys new rail cars for Market-Frankford Line, and more top stories | Digital Brief

STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) — Down the Jersey Shore, a theater program is providing kids a unique opportunity to perform on a professional set this summer.

After weeks of rehearsals, the 7 Mile Island Players are putting on a musical performance of "Beauty and the Beast" at Middle Township Performing Arts Center.

Before the show can even begin, nonstop work behind the scenes keeps the family-run theater company busy before the big day.

"It's been a rollercoaster for sure," Charlie Casey, who's playing Beast, said.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Being in theater gives you more people to hang out with, you make amazing friends and you just have fun," Christopher Pry, who's playing Gaston, said.

The week before opening day was filled with final touches, mic checks, and last-minute costume fixes.

All 90 kids on the cast have a special role to play.

It's all led by the Martins, who saw the need for a new youth theater program after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They rallied around us," Bill Martin said. "The whole community rallied around us to make this happen. We can't do this on our own it's a small little theater production company."

And it's not your usual neighborhood production.

CBS News Philadelphia

Along with working with professional choreographers and directors, the set is the same one used at the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia.

It's giving children a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"It's spectacular," Casey said. "It's almost professional."

No matter how big or small the role, the kids said they're thankful to share the stage this summer.

"When the kids are up there smiling and having fun, that's what matters," Grace Martin, who plays Belle, said. "That's what makes a show."

Their first show starts at 7 p.m. tonight. They will also perform on Saturday and have a final performance on Sunday.