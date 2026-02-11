Gov. Kathy Hochul takes aim at car insurance costs, fraud and "staged accidents"

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new proposals Wednesday to bring down the cost of car insurance and crack down on insurance fraud.

Hochul called car insurance a necessity, particularly for people who rely on their cars to get to and from work, take kids to school, or to go grocery shopping.

"These common sense proposals will crack down on the bad actors that are driving up the cost of car insurance and putting that financial burden on innocent, hardworking New Yorkers," Hochul said.

The governor says in 2023 alone there were more than 38,000 cases of car insurance fraud in New York, including 1,729 "staged crashes."

She took to task "sophisticated actors" who "stage elaborate accidents."

"You can have reckless drivers who slam into your car and then walk away with a big payday. Now, these are staged accidents. Then they get a payday to recover for their pain and suffering. Uninsured drivers who the rest of us end up paying for," Hochul said.

Hochul said New York drivers pay the highest car insurance rates in the nation, averaging over $4,000, which she says is nearly $1,500 more than the nationwide average.

Some of the proposals include strengthening insurer anti-fraud programs, limiting damages for individuals engaging in unlawful behavior and tightening the threshold for what is considered a serious injury.