Gov. Hochul visits Grand Central for announcement on East Side Access Project

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is coming to Grand Central Terminal for an announcement on the East Side Access Project. 

It's the $11 billion plan to bring Long Island Rail Road trains in and out of Grand Central. 

The tracks and tunnels are already complete, and service has been expected to start toward the end of this year. 

It's not clear what the governor will be announcing. 

