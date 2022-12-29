New Yorkers say goodbye to 2022 at annual Good Riddance Day in Times Square

NEW YORK -- Days before the new year, New Yorkers and tourists gathered in Times Square on Wednesday to say goodbye to their worst memories of 2022.

It was all part of the annual Good Riddance Day.

Participants wrote down their bad memories and regrets, then tore them up and ran through an obstacle course meant to symbolize the challenges from 2022.

This is the 16th year for the event, but it was the first time they've included the obstacle course.