NYPD: Police open fire on driver who tried to run over officers on Staten Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police opened fire Thursday night on a suspect who they say tried to run officers over on Staten Island.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the Goethals Bridge.

Police say officers pulled over the driver of a BMW, but the driver then took off and allegedly tried to run over several officers. That's when officers opened fire.

The driver fled towards New Jersey.

It's unclear why the driver was initially pulled over.

No officers were seriously hurt.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 11:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

