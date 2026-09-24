Global Citizen Festival 2026 taking over NYC's Central Park, with all eyes on the weather

The 2026 Global Citizen Festival is taking over New York City's Central Park Saturday with a star-studded lineup.

That is, if the weather doesn't get in the way.

A nor'easter is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the city Saturday. Festival organizers said the final call will come from the city's Parks Department over whether it's safe for the show to go on.

Thousands of people are expected to pack the Great Lawn for a day full of live music. The annual event features some of the biggest names in music to support the nonprofit aiming to end extreme poverty and promote social justice.

People can earn free tickets to the festival by taking actions supporting the nonprofit's mission, according to the organizers. General admission tickets and VIP tickets are also available for purchase.

Gates open at 2 p.m. and close around 8 p.m. The concert begins at 4 p.m., rain or shine, and is expected to wrap up around 10 p.m.

Global Citizen officials said if the lawn is damaged during the festival, they will cover the cost, as they have in the past.

Who is performing at the Global Citizen Festival?

Performers include Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey and TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER).

Actor Hugh Jackman is also returning to host for the 12th straight year. Actress Rachel Brosnahan and "CBS Mornings" host Gayle King are also set to make appearances.

How to get tickets

Tickets are available online, and they are all standing-only unless approved for ADA access.

General admission tickets start at $79, which is standing access to the Great Lawn.

VIP tickets range from $125 to $3,000, according to Ticketmaster. Those tickets include exclusive entrances, restrooms, premium food and beverages and merchandise, among other perks.

Global Citizen app users can also earn points to enter to win a pair of free tickets or use the app to make a charitable donation in order to secure tickets.

Prohibited items and bag policy

Concertgoers should know that most bags are not allowed, including backpacks.

The only ones permitted are small, clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that are a maximum of 12 inches by 12 inches. Non-clear clutches, purses or fanny packs have to be smaller than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

There is also a long list of prohibited items, including alcohol, bicycles, umbrellas, chairs and blankets. The full list is on the Global Citizen website.