Police: Teenage brothers confronted by suspects during home invasion in Glen Rock

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Two brothers experienced a terrifying home invasion in Glen Rock on Wednesday.

Police say the brothers, ages 18 and 15, were taking naps Wednesday afternoon in their bedroom and were startled awake by two men, one armed with a knife and the other holding a crowbar.

"They confronted them, told them to be quiet, said they would not hurt them, had them lay facedown on their beds and told them not to move until they didn't hear any noise in the house," Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Investigators say the men soon left, then the brothers called police.

Authorities believe the men got in by forcing open a sliding glass door in the back of the home.

The house was ransacked. Police say the family is still trying to determine if anything was stolen.