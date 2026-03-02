11-year-old girl stabs 12-year-old boy at Bronx school, sources says

An 11-year-old girl is in custody after stabbing a 12-year-old boy in the Bronx, sources tell CBS News New York.

It happened around 11 a.m. at I.S. 218 on Gerard Avenue between East 167th and East 168th Streets.

The victim was stabbed in the arm and rushed to an area hospital.

There's no word yet on what led up to the incident.

"This act of violence is unacceptable and deeply concerning. Immediately following this incident EMS and NYPD quickly arrived on site to ensure the safety and well-being of impacted students. We will be working closely with the school community to ensure all necessary supports are provided," a DOE spokesperson said.

Counseling is being made available to students at the school.