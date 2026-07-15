Families of Gilgo Beach victims irate over Peacock documentary that sources say paid Rex Heuermann's ex-wife

The families of eight murdered women faced down Rex Heuermann during the trial and now want justice beyond the courtroom.

They say they are being victimized again after sources say a documentary paid Asa Ellerup, the Gilgo Beach serial killer's ex-wife, more than $1 million.

"We need to change that. We can't have other victims and their families go through what we went through," Melissa Cann said.

Peacock's documentary

Cann, the sister of victim Maureen Brainard-Barnes, and Elizabeth Meserve, the aunt of victim Megan Waterman, said they believe the Peacock documentary -- "The Gilgo Beach Killer House of Secrets" -- skirted the law.

"They were given this money because they were able to give Peacock access to Rex," Cann said.

"It's just not OK that they are making money off of our family members who were tortured, butchered unbelievably, and she is making money from it," Meserve said. "It's disgusting."

What to know about New York's Son of Sam law

Cann and Meserve formed the Gilgo Victims Committee with the intention of revising New York's Son of Sam law, which was enacted in the 1970s after serial killer David Berkowitz was arrested. It is designed to keep criminals from profiting by writing or speaking about their crimes.

Criminals do have the right to free speech, but the law gives victims the right to recoup any profits.

Read more: Long Island serial killings: A timeline of the investigation

Gilgo families are now trying to close what they call a loophole that still allows profits to flow to a criminal's relatives.

"We are not trying to stifle anybody's rights. You want to do that, that's fine. We can go ahead and sue because you're making money off the crimes. Your husband's getting money because he murdered our family," Meserve said.

"I would never be the one to silence anybody. They were able to access Rex with the amount of money they were offered. That's the problem," Cann said.

The bill to revise the Son of Sam law has stalled for three years amid constitutionality concerns. It will be reintroduced with some changes next year and called the Gilgo Protection Act because victims don't want it named for a serial killer.

Heuermann's ex-wife was a victim too, attorney claims

Attorney Robert Macedonio represents Ellerup and says she, too, is a victim with a right to tell her story.

"They're not profiting off of Rex's actions. They're telling their own story on how they were victimized," Macedonio said.

Macedonio was asked where an amended Son of Sam law should draw the line.

"Husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, children, it's almost impossible to limit it. You can't take away someone's First Amendment rights to tell their story," Macedonio said.

"Definitely, crime pays. Fine, you have a First Amendment right to tell your story, but that doesn't mean offenders should profit. Neither should the offenders' family," Cann said.