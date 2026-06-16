Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann to be sentenced on Wednesday

Wednesday is sentencing day for Rex Heuermann, long the suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killer case that has loomed over Long Island for more than three decades.

Heuermann, a former Manhattan architect, pleaded guilty back in April to murdering eight women.

It's unclear if Heuerman will make a statement Wednesday, but legal expert Neama Rahmani said it won't change the outcome.

"Heuermann has already agreed to multiple life sentences so there's no doubt in my mind that the judge is going to sentence heuerman to life plus consecutive sentences on top of that, such that he dies in a New York State prison.

A new mug shot of Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann was released on June 16, 2026, one day before his sentencing. Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a new mugshot of the stoic and red-faced 62-year-old.

The killings date back to 1993. Heuermann, who was arrested in 2023, admitted in April to strangling each of the sex workers and dismembering them before hiding the bodies across Long Island, with a focus along Ocean Parkway in Gilgo Beach, where 10 bodies were found.

Valerie Mack is one of the women Heuermann admitted to murdering. Mack's son, Benjamin Torres, was only 6 years old when his mother was reported missing. Attorney John Ray told CBS News New York he plans to read a statement form Torres at Heuermann's sentencing.

"When they give their victim impact statements it will be about what torture he has put them and their families through," Ray said.

Heuermann's ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, will not attend. Her lawyer said in a statement, in part, she "believes this day should be centered on the victims, their families, and the profound impact these crimes have had on their lives."

"There really can be no justice on earth that's even possible to match what he has done," Ray said.

Ray added Heuermann will have to take his punishment to eternity.