Giants rookie QB Tommy DeVito draws a crowd at New Jersey burrito shop, pizzeria

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- New York Giants rookie quarterback sensation Tommy DeVito stopped by two New Jersey eateries Tuesday.

The line stretched down the sidewalk outside Bubbakoo's Burritos in Livingston as fans came out to see the man dubbed "Tommy Cutlets."

He also appeared at Coniglio's Pizzeria in Morristown.

There had been a dispute after his appearance fee jumped from $10,000 to $20,000 following the Giants' win over the Packers, so he dropped by for free.

DeVito will return in January to work behind the counter, sign autographs and make sandwiches, with all the proceeds going to charity.