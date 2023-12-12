Giants QB Tommy DeVito was admired before, but is now approaching legend status in hometown of Cedar Grove, N.J.

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. -- Tommy DeVito stole the show on Monday night.

The rookie quarterback has led Giants to three straight wins, and even the possibility of making the playoffs.

On Tuesday, CBS New York went to Cedar Grove, where DeVito is a hometown hero.

With plenty of Italian flair, DeVito, affectionately known as "Cutlets," headlined quite a spectacle on Monday night, leading the Giants to a come-from-behind 24-22 win over the visiting Green Bay Packers.

DeVito's family and dapper agent celebrated with some flair of their own.

"It's good for business," DeVito said with a laugh.

The rookie famously lives with his parents in Cedar Grove, just 20 minutes from MetLife Stadium. Neighbors recall following his career early on.

"He was working out, through college and stuff, and I'd see him and yell over to him and say, 'Keep going! Let's go, let's go!" Andy Borbonus said.

So, for a guy from the neighborhood to be the face of the Giants is a point of pride.

"I mean, it could have been anybody's kid. I guess that's the pride of it. He represents us all," neighbor Rich Williams said.

Less than a mile from the DeVito family home, at the Grasshopper Bar and Restaurant, customers can order a Tommy DeVito sandwich.

And, yes, it has chicken cutlets.

Long-time server Alice McGuire said the DeVitos are regulars.

"He's a nice boy, and his parents are beautiful, down-to-earth people," McGuire said.

Over a chicken sandwich, Giants fans said Tommy Cutlets has been a breath of fresh air.

"The fanbase is getting excited again. It's good. It's good for football," said Joe Brower of Nutley.

"And now it's phenomenal that he's actually on the team, a star on the team, and playing unbelievable football. It's great," Borbonus added.

Borbonus' dog is named "Eli," after former Big Blue star quarterback Eli Manning.

Only time will tell if his next dog will be called "Tommy."