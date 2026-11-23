A retired NYPD detective charged in a deadly road-rage shooting on the George Washington Bridge will be arraigned Monday.

Victor Romero is accused of killing Koran Irvine, 46, on Oct. 20.

Police said a near collision on the bridge sparked a deadly confrontation. Romero is accused of aggressively tailgating Irvine, pulling beside his car and opening fire before driving away.

Irvine was a father of two and a Con Edison employee. He was killed while he was driving home from work.

Romero was initially arrested on a murder charge.

The case has already raised questions about why prosecutors initially pursued a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter.

The charge was upgraded on Oct. 27, when a grand jury indicted Romero for second-degree murder.

Despite that, the former detective remains out of jail after posting a $1 million bail.

Irvine's fellow union members and Con Edison colleagues are expected to stand with his family as they continue to demand accountability for his death.

He is expected in court at 9 a.m.