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Retired NYPD detective accused of GWB road rage shooting due in court

By
Aziza Shuler
Aziza Shuler
Aziza Shuler is the Weekend Morning Anchor and Reporter at CBS News New York. Before arriving in New York, Aziza served as the weekend evening anchor and reporter at CBS News Philadelphia.
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Aziza Shuler

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Retired NYPD detective Victor Romero is due back in court Tuesday for allegedly shooting and killing a man on the George Washington Bridge during a road rage incident. 

On Oct. 20, Koran Irvine, a 46-year-old father and ConEd employee, was shot and killed while driving home from work. 

Police said a near collision on the bridge led Romero to aggressively tailgate Irvine, pull up on the side of his car and fire a deadly shot before driving away.

Romero was initially arrested on a murder charge. But when he appeared in court Thursday, it was reduced to first-degree manslaughter.

He posted a $1 million bail. 

No details have been released about what to expect at Tuesday's court appearance. It could bring word on whether a grand jury has indicted Romero.

Meanwhile, Irvine's family is putting pressure on prosecutors to upgrade the charge.

The ConEd union president, Frank Morales, sent a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Friday urging him to pursue second-degree murder charges.

Morales also called for Romero to remain in custody pending trial. He insisted Romero face the same level of prosecution as anyone else accused of a homicide, regardless of his former career in law enforcement. 

Union members and Irvine's family are planning to take the demand to Lower Manhattan with a rally scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

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