Retired NYPD detective accused of GWB road rage shooting due in court

Retired NYPD detective Victor Romero is due back in court Tuesday for allegedly shooting and killing a man on the George Washington Bridge during a road rage incident.

On Oct. 20, Koran Irvine, a 46-year-old father and ConEd employee, was shot and killed while driving home from work.

Police said a near collision on the bridge led Romero to aggressively tailgate Irvine, pull up on the side of his car and fire a deadly shot before driving away.

Romero was initially arrested on a murder charge. But when he appeared in court Thursday, it was reduced to first-degree manslaughter.

He posted a $1 million bail.

No details have been released about what to expect at Tuesday's court appearance. It could bring word on whether a grand jury has indicted Romero.

Meanwhile, Irvine's family is putting pressure on prosecutors to upgrade the charge.

The ConEd union president, Frank Morales, sent a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Friday urging him to pursue second-degree murder charges.

Morales also called for Romero to remain in custody pending trial. He insisted Romero face the same level of prosecution as anyone else accused of a homicide, regardless of his former career in law enforcement.

Union members and Irvine's family are planning to take the demand to Lower Manhattan with a rally scheduled for 4:30 p.m.