Retired NYPD detective in custody in deadly George Washington Bridge road rage shooting, sources say

A retired NYPD detective is in custody in a deadly road rage shooting on the George Washington Bridge Tuesday night, police sources confirmed.

The suspect retired from the NYPD 25 years ago, sources said.

Koran Irvine, 46, was fatally shot just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Port Authority Police officers were responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the middle of the bridge and found Irvine with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police sources told CBS News New York the shooting is being investigated as suspected road rage, and authorities believe the deadly shot was fired from another vehicle into Irvine's Volkswagen Golf. The bullet traveled through the rear passenger-side window and fatally struck Irvine.

Irvine was an employee of Con Edison.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of a member of the Con Edison family in this senseless act of violence. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone who knew and loved him," the utility said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.